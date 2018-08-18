Sumter Co. murder suspect denied bond

SUMTER,SC (WOLO)- Bond was denied for a man charged with murder on Saturday.

Demetrius Brown, 38, was denied bond at his first court appearance. Brown is accused in the shooting death of Shermane Pack on August 11th at Auto Doctors on East Pike Street.

“He’s charged with murder and some other charges,” Ken Bell, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman said. “So he’s going to be held in the Sumter county sheriff’s office detention center until he does have his first appearance hearing.”