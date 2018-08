Seattle Records Its Worst Air Quality

Today was an awful day for air quality in Seattle. They recorded the worst air since they’ve kept records – that goes back several decades. Smoke from wild fires burning in western Canada and Washington blew in as winds shifted. Here’s a complete summary of the situation: https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2018/08/another-surge-of-wildfire-smoke-hits.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter