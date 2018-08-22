Citadel staff member arrested for sexual abuse of a cadet

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO) – A staff member at The Citadel is accused of sexual abuse involving a cadet.

According to SLED, Kenneth Boes turned himself in to face charges of third degree criminal sexual conduct and giving alcohol to a minor.

According to an incident report, Boes is accused of assaulting the cadet on multiple occasions between September of 2017 and April of this year.

Boes worked at the South Carolina military school since 2002 and is now being held in the Charleston County jail.