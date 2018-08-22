Citadel staff member arrested for sexual abuse of a cadet

Josh Berry,

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO) – A staff member at The Citadel is accused of sexual abuse involving a cadet.

According to SLED, Kenneth Boes turned himself in to face charges of third degree criminal sexual conduct and giving alcohol to a minor.

According to an incident report, Boes is accused of assaulting the cadet on multiple occasions between September of 2017 and April of this year.

Boes worked at the South Carolina military school since 2002 and is now being held in the Charleston County jail.

Share

Related

Search called off for bodies of victims claimed by...
Victim of deadly alligator attack was a beloved ki...
SC police: Woman found dead after being attacked b...
Lexington County teacher arrested for sexual condu...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android