Betsy Devos wants to use federal grants to put guns in schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOLO) – The US Department of Education is looking at new ways to increase school safety.

Education Secretary, Betsy Devos, is considering reversing a long-standing policy allowing the federal government to buy guns for teachers.

The New York Times reports, devos is eyeing a loophole in a law that increases academic opportunities and does not prohibit the purchase of guns.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten says this move is “beyond recklessness”.