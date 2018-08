Hurricane Lane Starting to Hammer Hawaii

The Category 4 storm will weaken slowly as the eye of the storm stays off the west of Hawaii. Although the storm will likely not make a direct hit, that will have little impact on the flooding rain that will dump over the next several days. Gusts are expected to top 70 mph, which will cause significant damage to a state that rarely sees winds that strong.

Below is the rainfall forecast.



Below is the wind forecast.