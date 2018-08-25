4th annual Comic Con kicks off with SC Native Mike Colter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Soda City Comic Con is bringing the heroes to the Capital City.

South Carolina Native Mike Colter who stars as Luke Cage in Marvel’s Luke Cage will make appearances at the weekend event.

Organizers of the event expect to reach over ten thousand attendees this year.

Colter says he’s excited to be back on his old stomping grounds in Columbia.

If you ‘re interested in checking it out, here’s what you need to know.

The Soda City Comic Con is taking place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, located at 1101 Lincoln Street. You Can head over and check out all of the action on either August Saturday 25th or Sunday 26th 2018. Comic Con will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are 20 dollars and can be purchased by clicking here: http://www.sodacitycomiccon.com