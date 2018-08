Record Breaking Rainfall from Hurricane Lane

A rain gauge in Mountain View, Hawaii measured 51.53 inches of rain from Hurricane Lane. That’s more than 4 feet of rain from a single storm. This puts Lane in 3rd place for most rain from a tropical system in the US since 1950. The picture below is the result of all this rain – left is how Rainbow falls normally looks. Rainbow Falls is about 15 miles downstream of where the 51.53 inches was measured.





Table is courtesy of the Weather Channel