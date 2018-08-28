District 20 Senate seat “unofficial” results

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The polls officially closed their doors at 7 Tuesday night and for several hours after many waited to see who would walk away the Republican nominee of the special Run Off election for the vacant 20 District seat.

According to unofficial results from the South Carolina Election Commission Lawyer Benjamin Dunn has beaten his opponent Minister John Holler. With all of the 48 counties reporting Dunn walked away with 65 percent of the vote, Holler ended the night with 35 percent.

According to the Election Commission website, voter turn out was low. Out of the 67,950 voters registered in parts of Richland and Lexington Counties, only 2,810 voters cast a ballot.

Republican Candidate Benjamin Dunn will now face Democratic nominee Dick Harpootlian in the November election.

The District 20 Senate seat up for grabs has been vacant since former Senator John Courson left his seat following his guilty plea, to misconduct in office.