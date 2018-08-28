Fans gather to pay final respect to Queen of Soul

Detroit, MI (WOLO) —Thousands of fans lined outside of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American history Tuesday for a chance to bid a final farewell to Aretha Franklin.

Tuesday was the first day, of a two day public viewing for her fans, giving them a chance to say goodbye. Franklin was dressed in all red from head to high heels. Music lovers were able to view Franklin in an open casket, a bronze casket plated in 24-karat gold.

Franklin passed away nearly two weeks ago from Pancreatic Cancer. The late singers funeral is scheduled to be held Friday where former President Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are expected to speak and singer and actress Jennifer Hudson and Stevie Wonder are among some of the musicians slated to sing. The City’s Woodlawn Cemetery will be the final resting place of the Queen of Soul.

Franklin was 76 years old.

