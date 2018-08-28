Father’s Voice program helps inmates speak to their children

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Fathers at Kirkland Correctional Center are sending some very special gifts to the people they miss most, their kids.

Today former Governor Dick Riley spoke to the inmates at Kirkland Correctional institution for the Father’s Voice Program.

Created through the Riley Institute, the program aims to establish a means of communication between children and their incarcerated parents. Any of the parents with good behavior are able to record their voice on the book which is then sent to their children.