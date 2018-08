Runoff race for District 20 seat takes place today

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Runoff election for the District 20 Senate Seat takes place today.

South Carolina Republicans will choose between Lawyer Benjamin Dunn and Minister John Holler.

The winner of the runoff election will face Democratic candidate Dick Harpootlian in the November 6th elections.

The race takes place after former Senator John Courson left his seat following his guilty plea, to misconduct in office.