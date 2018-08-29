Irmo Police plan Labor Day weekend checkpoints

Irmo, SC (WOLO) — In an effort to keep everyone out on the roadways safe during the Labor Day weekend, Irmo Police has announced plans for several checkpoints. Police say the areas in the Town of Irmo have been chosen based on increased response to accidents, speeding and unsafe driving practices in those specific locations.

Police say the checkpoints and increased patrols will take place Friday August 31st along several heavily traveled roads, including Saint Andrews, Broad River , and Dreher Shoals Roads.

Officers will check drivers for:

* Valid driver’s license

* Possible Impairment

* Seatbelt Use

* Proper child restraints (when applicable)

* Any other violations of law that may be observed.