Tractor trailer pulling fuel tank caught fire on I-20 Thursday morning

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A tractor trailer carrying a tanker full of fuel burst into flames on Interstate 20 Thursday (8/30) morning.

It happened near the South Lake Boulevard exit in Lexington.

Fortunately, Troopers say the fire was contained to the cab.

No injuries were reported and the Interstate was re-opened a short time later.