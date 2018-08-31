Columbia begins West Nile Virus treatment

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Tonight  City of Columbia crews will begin mosquito spraying in the area where a bird tested positive for the West Nile Virus earlier this week.

City officials say they’re concentrating on a section of downtown near Elmwood Avenue and Main Street.
Yesterday City crews were hitting Elmwood Park and dropping pellets as part of their protection plan.

Here is a map of the areas that the City plans to focus on starting tonight, and as long as they feel treatment is needed.

City officials urge you to keep in mind using insect repellent can make a big difference.
Also,  make sure you remove any yard debris that can collect water to reduce the threat of mosquitoes.

