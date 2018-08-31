Columbia begins West Nile Virus treatment

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Tonight City of Columbia crews will begin mosquito spraying in the area where a bird tested positive for the West Nile Virus earlier this week.

City officials say they’re concentrating on a section of downtown near Elmwood Avenue and Main Street.

Yesterday City crews were hitting Elmwood Park and dropping pellets as part of their protection plan.

Here is a map of the areas that the City plans to focus on starting tonight, and as long as they feel treatment is needed.

ATTENTION: The City of Columbia has been alerted of a dead bird found within the city limits that has tested positive for West Nile Virus. *Please see map below of the area that has been targeted for spraying. Click the link for more info: https://t.co/dLMSs2BsRN pic.twitter.com/KDIqfyz38q — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) August 30, 2018

City officials urge you to keep in mind using insect repellent can make a big difference.

Also, make sure you remove any yard debris that can collect water to reduce the threat of mosquitoes.