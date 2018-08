New Rockhooper Penguin chicks

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —

It’s a special day for some penguin chicks at Riverbanks Zoo.

Friday was the first day the penguin families have been released back into their exhibit.

the 2 male Rockhopper Penguin chicks hatched in mid-June and have been out of the exhibit for 2 months growing their waterproof feathers, and learning to swim.

If you want to take part in help name the new babies, you’ll have a chance to do just that during Zootopia September 21st.