John Kerry not ruling out 2020 White House run

Washington , DC (WOLO) —A familiar name is not ruling out another run at the White House.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry was asked during an interview whether he might run for the White House in 2020.Kerry said he was not thinking about it but he would not give a definitive ‘no’.

The former Massachusetts Senator narrowly lost to President George W. Bush in 2004.
Kerry went on to serve as Secretary of State during President Barack Obama’s second term.

