Gaston man dies after Columbia shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —A Gaston man was killed after being involved in a shooting last night.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office says 30 year-old-Brandon Blanding died at the hospital after being shot in the torso. Investigators say the shooting occurred around 8:30 Sunday night on South Beltline Boulevard.

The Columbia police Department is still investigating the incident, but if you have any information that can help in the case you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 1888_CRIME-SC