Four in Lexington Co. arrested for theft from motor vehicle

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department deputies arrested four suspects involved in a series of thefts from over 50 cars in the Town of Lexington.

The items stolen in the early morning of Aug. 19 included several handguns, a hunting rifle, credit cards, sunglasses, purses, wallets, prescription pills and mobile phones.

Two of the suspects have been named as Kerrion Daquan Feagins, 17 of West Columbia and Shaniyah Raven Riley, 18 of Columbia. Both are charged with eleven counts of theft from motor vehicle, three counts of auto tampering, fourteen counts of criminal conspiracy and one charge of financial transaction credit card fraud.

The other two suspects arrested are both minors from Columbia, SC and their cases have been sent to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Chief Terrence Green said, “These arrests close out cases that affected dozens of residents in six neighborhoods within the Town of Lexington and it also highlights the need for everyone to remember the importance daily of safeguarding items of value by removing them from your vehicle and ensuring that car doors are locked every night.”