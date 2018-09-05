Gov. McMaster continues push to sell Santee Cooper

Today Governor Henry McMaster attended a legislative committee meeting to discuss the proposed sale of Santee Cooper, a state owned utility.

McMaster believes that selling the property is the best course of action after the utility and SCE&G abandoned the VC Summer Nuclear Project, which cost the state and utility customers.

“Everyone understands we need to have some evaluations done of the property, of the enterprise,” McMaster said. “We’re working through that. I thought it was a very good meeting. I thought it made some progress.”

State law makers will need to approve the sale of the property.