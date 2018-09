Richland Co. deputies searching for suspect accused of assaulting 72-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are searching for David Simpson, who they say allegedly assaulted a 72-year-old man.

According to Deputies, the assault took place Thursday after Simpson and the man argued over money.

If you know where he is, call the Richland County Sherrif’s Office ir Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-S-C