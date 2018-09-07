Two arrested by Lexington Police in connection with a series car thefts

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Today Lexington Police Department officers made two arrests connected with a series of car thefts that occurred earlier this summer.

Seventeen-year-old Timothy McRae is currently being held at Alvin S. Glen Detention Center on unrelated charges and has a pending warrant for theft from a motor vehicle, according to investigators.

A 16 year old male was also arrested by police and his case is being handled through the SDJJ.

Police are asking for help identifying a third male subject. If you have any information, please contact Lexington Police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC