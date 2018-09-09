Clemson-Carolina connection converts for Texans, but Pats win opener

FOXBORO, Mass. (WOLO) – Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson connected with former Gamecock Bruce Ellington for the pair’s first touchdown of the 2018 season with Houston.

Despite the five yard TD pass, the Texans fell to reigning AFC champion New England 27-20.

Watson is now 0-2 against Tom Brady after facing him for the second-straight year. The Patriots won 2017’s contest 36-33.

The Tigers’ alum and national champion finished with 176 passing yards, 1 TD, and 1 interception. Ellington caught four balls for 37 yards and the score. Another Clemson alum, DeAndre Hopkins, had 8 catches for 78 yards.

Another Gamecock great, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, led his team with eight tackles.