Muschamp says Wonnum will be out “about a month”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Will Muschamp announced on his Sunday teleconference that star defensive lineman DJ Wonnum has a ligament tear on the inside his ankle that will keep him on the sidelines.

Muschamp said they expect to miss the junior pass rusher to miss about a month and that they couldn’t detect the tear at first look in their MRI after sustaining the injury in the Coastal Carolina opener. Friday’s MRI reveled the tear that was previously clouded due to swelling.

Wonnum was seen on the sidelines of Williams-Brice Stadium with a boot on his foot, getting around on a scooter.