UCF rolls past SC State, 38-0

ORLANDO, –The Bulldogs in front of the second largest crowd of 43, 269 at Spectrum Stadium, suffered a tough 38-0 setback Saturday (Sept. 8th) against #19 Central Florida on ESPN3.

“We played a very good Central Florida team who a year ago just came off an undefeated season, but overall I am proud of the way the guys played despite the score,” said head coach Buddy Pough. “This game gave us a chance to play a lot of young players before we start conference play.”

Junior running back Adrian Killins, Jr., posted touchdown runs of three and 24-yards to put the Knights ahead 14-0 early in the first quarter with 3:06 remaining. Redshirt senior kicker Matthew Wright nailed an 25-yard feild goal at the 11:02 mark in the second quarter pushed UCF to an 17-0 advantage.

Central Florida controlled the tempo on offense most of the first-half closing out with an 1-yard punch by Otis Anderson to give UCF 24-0 lead during intermission.

The Knights managed two more scores in the third quarter off a 13-yard toss from Milton McKenize to Gabriel Davis at the 8:08 mark. Sophmore running back Greg McCrae put UCF on the board for the final time of the night on a 32-yard scamper to extend the lead to 38-0.

Despite the tough loss, the Bulldogs secondary played one of their better games forcing three interceptions and limiting Mckenzie to just 243-yards passing. The previous week the hesiman trophy hopefull blitzed UCONN for 356-yards in the air.

Senior punter Jerome Pettiway had another great day punting with six (6) punts for 290-yards with an average of 48.3 yards per punt and his longest 57-yards. Redshirt freshamn defensive back Jaylen Evans had a career day on defense finishing with a game-high 10 tackles and seven solo, while true freshman linebacker Jablonski Green and junior Lane Jones added seven each along with an interception.

Pough noted, ” I was extremely pleased with the play of some of the guys like Jaylen Evans , Jablonski Green and Decobie Durant just to name a few. Now we get back watch film and learn from some of the mistakes we made and prepare for league play against NCCU next week.”

The Knights improve to 2-0 on the season, while the Bulldogs fall to 0-2.

Up next SC State host North Carolina Central in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opener Saturday (Sept.15th) at Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg. Kick-off is 6 p.m. and will televised on ESPNU with a tape-delay.