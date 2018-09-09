WATCH: Allen loses first game of 2018 to Livingstone Sep 9, 2018 12:47 AM EDT Mike Gillespie, Allen dropped its first game of the season Saturday, falling to Livingstone, 19-0. The Yellowjackets are back in action next Saturday when they travel to Brevard. Categories: Local Sports, Sports ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Benedict cruises past Johnson C. Smith, 42-14 Satu... UCF rolls past SC State, 38-0 No. 2 Clemson survives Texas A&M, 28-26 UGA leaves Williams-Brice with a win, USC left to ...