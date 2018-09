Watch: Panthers give game ball to new owner after first win

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – David Tepper’s time on top of the Carolina Panthers is off to an unbeaten start.

The second owner in franchise history, who purchased the team from Jerry Richardson this offseason, was given the game ball by his team in the locker room following the Panthers’ 16-8 win over Dallas Sunday.

The game ball goes to David Tepper for his first win of the season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gaPpXzoX7j — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 10, 2018