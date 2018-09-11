Hurricane Florence Update

Hurricane Florence continues to barrel towards the Carolina Coast. The best estimate is that it’ll make landfall along the coast as far south as Myrtle Beach and as far north as Cape Hatteras. At landfall (and soon after) the storm will be strong enough for us here in the Midlands to see wind gusts to 50 mph. But as the storm weakens, so will the wind.

After landfall the winds that steer the storm will be very week, so the storm will just meander and it’s not clear in what direction. If the storm drifts to the north, then we here in the Midlands will see very little rain – maybe an inch or two. However, if the storm drifts to the south, then we’ll see lots of rain – possibly as much as 6 inches. So please stay tuned for updates.