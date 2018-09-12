City starts Hurricane Florence information hotline

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Officials with the City of Columbia are trying to help citizens get as much information as they can as many prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence. The purpose of the Customer Care Information Hotline will help residents stay up to date on the very latest services and operations happening in the Capital City.

The primary information number is (803)545-3300 for the customer care center will be fully staffed on a 24 hour basis to help callers with only non emergency requests. If you or someone you know is experiencing an emergency is advised to call 9-1-1.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says the public’s safety is important and in order to keep citizens out of harms way, the Department is increasing the number of staff, double checking equipment and “will be ready to respond at a moments notice” during Hurricane Florence.

Columbia Police Department Chief Skip Holbrook discusses public safety during Hurricane Florence https://t.co/QtHN0N2RZy — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) September 12, 2018