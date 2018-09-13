Lexington Medical Center’s annual Tunnel to Tower 5K cancelled

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K run and walk, hosted by Lexington Medical Center, has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The race was originally scheduled to happen Friday in the Vista.

Registered participants can still receive their race shirts by going to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center Friday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They also say those that signed up for this year’s event can receive free registration for next year’s Tunnel to Towers race. The foundation does not offer refunds on race registration.

For more information T2TRunSC.org