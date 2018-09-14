Flash Flood Watch issued starting at Noon

The National Weather Service Issues Flash Flood Watch

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch starting at 12:00 PM on Friday, running though Sunday evening.

Here is the statement from the National Weather Service:

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of central South Carolina, including the following areas, Calhoun, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, and Sumter. * From noon EDT today through Sunday evening * Hurricane Florence is expected to slowly move westward toward the region today. The storm will be in the area over the weekend. The slow movement combined with prolonged periods of torrential rainfall may cause flash flooding mainly across the Pee Dee and Catawba regions plus parts of the central and northern Midlands. * Flash flooding of creeks, streams, roadways, and washouts of area bridges may occur. Storm rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches may occur across the central and northern Midlands. Totals of 8 to 18 inches may occur across the Pee Dee and Catawba regions. Localized higher amounts are possible resulting in particularly dangerous flash flooding.