The National Weather Service Issues Flash Flood Watch
Tyler Ryan,

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch starting at 12:00 PM on Friday, running though Sunday evening.

Here is the statement from the National Weather Service:

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* A portion of central South Carolina, including the following
  areas, Calhoun, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw,
  Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland,
  Saluda, and Sumter.

* From noon EDT today through Sunday evening

* Hurricane Florence is expected to slowly move westward toward
  the region today. The storm will be in the area over the
  weekend. The slow movement combined with prolonged periods of
  torrential rainfall may cause flash flooding mainly across the
  Pee Dee and Catawba regions plus parts of the central and
  northern Midlands.

* Flash flooding of creeks, streams, roadways, and washouts of
  area bridges may occur. Storm rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches
  may occur across the central and northern Midlands. Totals of
  8 to 18 inches may occur across the Pee Dee and Catawba
  regions. Localized higher amounts are possible resulting in
  particularly dangerous flash flooding.
