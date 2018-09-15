Today’s Forecast

Tropical Storm Florence is slowly making its way across South Carolina. The worst of the storm is going to miss us here in the Midlands. We’ll see 2-5 inches of rain with the highest totals in the northern and eastern Midlands. Places like Bishopville, Camden, Winnsboro, and Newberry can expect up to 5 inches. That will cause some localized flooding. But the rest of us will see less rain and so flooding will not be a problem. As for the winds, we’ve already seen gusts to 50 mph. I don’t expect winds any stronger than that as we go forward. Bottom line: this is a bad rain storm for us.