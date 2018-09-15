University of South Carolina set to resume classes Monday

Columbia, C (WOLO) — University officials say weather conditions are improving throughout the Midlands and appear to be well enough for students to return to classes Monday September 17th. Since UofSC is a state agency, the school was required to follow the Richland County Government offices, which are also scheduled to reopen Monday.

University officials say before they knew how weather conditions would be they anticipated resuming classes Tuesday, because of that previous message students unable to return Monday will not be penalized, but will still be responsible for making up any of the assignments missed.

The administration reminds students, that while conditions are improving and the Midlands appears to have dodged a bullet with Tropical Storm Florence, they advise students and staff to still take it easy on the roads, as hazards may still exist.

STUDENTS: We’ve asked professors to work with you to excuse your absence if you can’t make it back safely before Monday. For details, PLEASE check https://t.co/JDXcqyB026. https://t.co/n4Xt9O3ROT — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) September 16, 2018