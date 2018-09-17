Columbia confirms two dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia announced Monday that two dead birds found within the city limits tested positive for West Nile Virus.

This would make a total of three infected birds being found within city limits in a little over a month.

Similar to previous responses, the city will be spraying for adult mosquitoes in the areas where the birds were found starting Wednesday Sept. 19 through Thursday Sept. 20.

Residents allergic to permethrin or tau-fluvalinate are asked to notify Vector Control staff by calling the (803) 545-4229. Also, all beekeepers are advised to call Code Enforcement to notify staff of their hives.

The city also urges residents to take preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes:

Use, according to the label instructions, EPA registered insect repellents.

Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds

Pack tree holes with sand

Clean clogged roof gutters

Keep boats overturned, drained or covered (covers should not collect water)

Stock ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows

Properly maintain swimming pools

Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and containers used to root plants at least once a week

Make sure there are screens on rain barrels and use the water as soon as possible.