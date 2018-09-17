Deputies: Attempted murder suspect shot victim at close range with a shotgun

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – An attempted murder suspect was arrested Monday (9/17) in Sumter County, two days after deputies say he shot a victim at close range with a shotgun after an argument.

Vito Wright, 42, was arrested on several charges including attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says Wright reportedly shot the victim in the stomach and then ran off.

An incident report released Monday said Wright and the victim, along with two other men, were at a home on Louella Lane the two got into an argument.

It says Wright left and came back and the victim came out to the porch with a machete. Witnesses say Wright walked up to the second step on the porch and shot the victim with what they say appeared to be a sawed off shot gun.

The victim was taken to the hospital and into surgery.