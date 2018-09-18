President Trump to survey South Carolina damage from Florence

Myrtle Beach, SC (WOLO) — President Donald Trump will visit areas impacted by Hurricane Florence Wednesday.

The President will visit both North Carolina and South Carolina to see the devastation first hand.

Myrtle Beach is one stop, a North Carolina location has not been announced.

President Trump won’t be alone on the trip. Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott will fly on Air Force one as well.

