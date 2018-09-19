2 Correctional Officers arrested by SCDC Police Services

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today, the arrest warrants for Correctional Officers were released by the South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services.

Shavonia Sharay Glaze and Amanda Nicole Wells were both arrested on multiple counts including drug possession and furnishing or attempt to furnish a prisoner.

Wells was arrested on Sept. 11 and Glaze on Sept. 18.

Glaze was arrested for drugs/possession of cocaine, 1st and prisoner/contraband, furnishing or attempt to furnish prisoner.

Wells was arrested for drugs/manuf. possession of other substance in Schedule I,II,III or flunitrazepam or with intent to distribute 1st, criminal conspiracy, prisoner/contraband, furnishing or attempt to furnish prisoner and misconduct in office at Ridgeland Correctional Institution.

To read the original arrest warrants, click on the links below.

Amanda Nicole Wells arrest warrant.

Shavonia Sharay Glaze arrest warrant.