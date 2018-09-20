City of Columbia continues mosquito spraying

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia will continue spraying for mosquitos Thursday night, this after two dead birds tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The spraying will continue downtown and in Rosewood through the end of the week, say officials.

There are a few steps you can take to prevent the spread of mosquitos.

Here are tips from officials:

Empty anything containing standing water

Clear drainage ditches of weeds and debris

Clean your gutters