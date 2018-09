LCSD: Body found off I-26 near Piney Grove

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was just off I-26 near Piney Grove Road and Bower Parkway where a body was found.

LCSD says the body was found in a wooded area and that deputies are on scene.

They are not looking for a suspect at this time and do not believe there is any danger to the public.