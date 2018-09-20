State Grand Jury indicts suspended Solicitor Dan Johnson on new embezzlement charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A South Carolina Grand Jury has indicted the former Fifth Circuit Solicitor on new charges Thursday (9/20).

Dan Johnson had already faced federal charges that were announced earlier in the week for fraud and theft of government funds.

The Governor suspended Johnson from his position Wednesday after the federal charges were announced. Johnson lost his reelection bid in the June primary this year.

The state Grand Jury indictment included charges of misconduct in office and embezzlement. The embezzlement charge was also levied against Nicole Holland, the Solicitor’s Director of Communications.

According to the state Attorney General, the charges against Johnson and Holland allege that, between March 2017 and May 2017, the pair embezzled public funds by paying for personal expenses with their office-provided Bank of America Credit Card.

Misconduct in Office is a common law misdemeanor with a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Embezzlement of Public Funds is a felony with a punishment of a fine and imprisonment of not more than five years. Anyone convicted is barred from ever holding a public office.

A copy of the indictment was provided here.