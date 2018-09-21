Annual butterfly release takes place at State House, gains new name

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central South Carolina held their annual butterfly release on the State House steps Thursday afternoon.

This year is the first year that the release will use its new name: The Kathy B. Novinger Butterfly Release.

The event is hosted every year to raise awareness and honor those diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The group aims to empower women with information so they can detect the disease as early as possible.

For more information on ways to raise awareness visit ovariancancermidlands.org