Gaston man faces animal abuse charges after trying to remove dog’s tumor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Gaston man was charged with animal abuse Wednesday after he allegedly tried to cut out his dog’s tumor.

Lexington County Animal Services officers have charged 59-year-old Carson Cowles with a felony charge of ill treatment toward animals.

Investigators say Cowles called several local veterinarian offices to find out how much a tumor removal would be, then after discovering the cost was too high, Cowles performed the procedure himself.

Cowles’s dog is now at the Lexington County Animal Shelter.

Cowles is now being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.