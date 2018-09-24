Rosenstein set to meet with President Thursday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOLO) – The future of Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein, is murky after sources tell ABC News he headed to the White House today expecting to be fired.

That didn’t happen and Rosenstein is still on the job, but he’s still drawing scrutiny from President Donald Trump after reports suggested he advocated for secretly recording the President and invoking the 25th Amendment.

ABC’s Janai Norman is in Washington where Rosenstein is set to meet with the President Thursday.