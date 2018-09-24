Study says: SC is failing at taking care of its teachers

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) -A report by Wallet Hub ranks South Carolina as the seventh worst state in the nation for teachers.

The study is based on average annual salary, teacher safety and public school spending per student.

The following list is a few of the findings from the study of the teacher-friendliness of South Carolina (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

42– Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

38 – Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

40 – Quality of School System

28 – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

21 – Public-School Spending per Student

18 – Teachers’ Income Growth Potential

28 – Projected Competition in Year 2026

40 – 10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries

42 – Teacher Safety