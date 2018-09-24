Second woman comes forward to accuse Kavanaugh

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A second woman is accusing Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh of inappropriate sexual behavior.

On Sunday, the New Yorker reported that Deborah Ramirez, now 53, attended Yale with Kavanaugh and says he exposed himself to her at a dorm party in the early 1980s.

The White House and Kavanaugh denied the allegation Sunday, calling it a “smear” campaign.

The previous allegation was made by Christine Blasey Ford who said Kavanaugh groped her and tried to remove her clothes during a party in their high school years. Kavanaugh said he looks forward to testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday and clearing his name.