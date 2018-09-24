Sentencing for Cosby begins today

Alondra De La Rosa,

ABC News – Bill Cosby was in court today for his sentencing hearing. The comedian could face up to 30 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 14 years ago. ABC’s Elizabeth Hur has more information.

