Sentencing for Cosby begins today Sep 24, 2018 11:16 PM EDT Alondra De La Rosa, ABC News – Bill Cosby was in court today for his sentencing hearing. The comedian could face up to 30 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 14 years ago. ABC’s Elizabeth Hur has more information. Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, National News ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Second woman comes forward to accuse Kavanaugh Rosenstein set to meet with President Thursday Ambassador Haley Refutes Claim That 25th Amendment... Harlem Globetrotters return to CLA in 2019