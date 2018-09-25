AP: Court officials suspend law license of 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Court officials have suspended the law license of the South Carolina prosecutor currently facing state and federal charges related to alleged misspending of public funds.

The state Supreme Court issued that order Monday for 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson.

Johnson was suspended from office last week following his indictment on more than two dozen federal charges including wire fraud and theft of government funds. Authorities have been investigating Johnson’s spending habits and trips to locations including Amsterdam, Colombia and the Galapagos Islands.

Johnson recently lost a primary bid for a third term and hasn’t responded to messages about charges against him.

Johnson has also been indicted on state charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office and is set to appear in court on those charges later this week.