Former State Treasurer, reality star charged with assault and battery

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Charleston County Detention Center’s online records, Thomas Ravenel was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with second degree assault and battery.

Charleston ABC affiliate WCIV reports the charges are in connection with a complaint filed by Ravenel’s former nanny.

Ravenel was State Treasurer in 2007 before he was indicted on drug charges and served 10 months in prison.

After that he starred on Bravo’s Southern Charm. but left the show following allegations of sexual assault.