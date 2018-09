Low County teacher accused of forcing student to have sex for good grades

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A 17-year-old and his mother are suing the Charleston County School District for negligence after they say a teacher lowered his grades because he stopped having sex with her.

The Charleston Gazetter-Mail reports Jennifer Olajire-Aro coerced the boy into the improper relationship.

Charleston police charged the teacher with sexual battery of a student last year.