SC community struggles to recover from flooding for second year in a row

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The town of Nichols is facing serious flooding from Hurricane Florence, while still recovering from previous storm flooding.

Last year, the town was flooded after Hurricane Matthew and many were still rebuilding when Florence came through.

The city is hoping for state and federal help to speed up the recovery process they have to deal with yet again.

Officials hope roads will be inspected and reopened in the coming days.