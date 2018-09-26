Former officer charged with misconduct in office

Abbeville County, SC (WOLO) — SLED has arrested a former Abbeville Detention Center Officer accused of providing contraband to inmates. Authorities say 28 year old William Cole is charged with misconduct in office, possession and furnishing contraband to at least three inmates housed at the detention center.

SLED officials say Cole ended up confessing to the charges, and between his confession, an affidavit, and a subsequent investigation, authorities believe Cole was furnishing inmates with drugs between August 19th to about September 25th., 2018.

Cole has been booked and is currently being held at the Abbeville County Detention Center.